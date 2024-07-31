Contribute to country’s devp in line with PM Modi’s vision: Hry CM to teachers

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, during a programme on Tuesday, urged teachers to contribute to the country’s development, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT Photo)

He was addressing a a state-level orientation programme for newly appointed Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) held in Panchkula.

“Just as you have brought glory to your parents with your hard work, in the same way, you must work to hone the future generations to enhance the honour and respect of the country,” said the chief minister, who also distributed appointment letters to the newly recruited TGT teachers.

Haryana government will release the waiting list for TGTs appointment, along with the detailed results, in next two days, said Saini.

Addressing the gathering he said, “Many educators do the noble work of teaching children in slum areas even after their official duties. A teacher must embody the spirit of promoting education.”

1.41 lakh youths received government jobs based on merit

Taking a dig at previous government, CM Saini said that the present government has ensured transparency in government jobs, emphasising merit without any corruption or undue influence. Over the last 10 years, the government has provided 1,41,000 jobs based on merit, without any cost or favouritism, he said. He challenged the opposition to account for their actions during their tenure.

Bharti Roko Gang wants to stall recruitments: CM

He criticised the previous government and said that it weakened the country and the state by resorting to lies, creating confusion and deceiving people through misinformation. “Such people have set up Bharti Roko Gang also. They go to the court to stop the recruitment announced by the government,” said Saini, while urging the people to be wary of these ‘anti-social’ forces and to alert others to their disruptive actions.

Haryana education minister Seema Trikha while speaking on the occasion said, “Children should be encouraged to say ‘Jai Hind’ instead of ‘Good Morning’, as this reflects a sense of patriotism and contributes to the vision of Amrit Kaal and a proud Indian heritage.”

She called for teachers to instil Indian values in students and to remind them of the sacrifices made by the soldiers.