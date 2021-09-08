Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Convict held with five fake passports in Ludhiana
Three Aadhaar Cards, two PAN cards, a voter card, debit card, bank passbook, marriage certificate, birth certificate and school certificates were recovered from the Ludhiana resident, apart from the fake passports. (Representative image/HT File)
Three Aadhaar Cards, two PAN cards, a voter card, debit card, bank passbook, marriage certificate, birth certificate and school certificates were recovered from the Ludhiana resident, apart from the fake passports. (Representative image/HT File)
chandigarh news

Convict held with five fake passports in Ludhiana

The accused was convicted under the NDPS Act and was trying to flee abroad with the fake passports; he had been living in a Ludhiana village with an assumed identity
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:44 AM IST

A man was arrested with five fake passports on Monday.

The accused, Ranvir Singh of Narangwal village, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug peddling and was booked yet again in 2012 for peddling 52kg poppy husk and for possessing illegal weapons. When he was released from jail on parole, he forged documents and assumed a different identity to evade arrest.

Three Aadhaar Cards, two PAN cards, a voter card, debit card, bank passbook, marriage certificate, birth certificate and school certificates were recovered from him.

The accused had been living at Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar of Dugri as Sandeep Singh Dhillon, who was his friend, and had given him his Class 10 certificate to help him forge documents. A case has been registered and a hunt is on for Sandeep as well.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.