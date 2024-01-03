Cop among 2 arrested by SIA in terror funding case

The state investigation agency (SIA) on Wednesday arrested a police constable and a former sarpanch in a terror funding case, said officials. The two arrested persons were identified as Saif-ud-din from Jammu and former sarpanch Farooq Ahmad Jungal from Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The SIA had already filed a chargesheet against 12 accused in the case. While nine accused are lodged in Central jail, three absconders are in Pakistan.

The SIA had unearthed the syndicate during an inquiry into a Hawala case related to former minister and Nature Mankind Friendly Party chairman Jatinder Singh, also known as Babu Singh. He was arrested in April 2022 after one of his workers Mohammad Shareef Shah, a resident of south Kashmir’s Kokernag, was held along with Hawala money of ₹6.90 lakh in Jammu.

On Tuesday, a team of the SIA had raided the house of the police constable in the Belicharana area on the outskirts of the city.

The team had seized some electronic gadgets.