Fri, Nov 14, 2025
Cop, student killed in separate incidents of group clashes in Haryana’s Ambala

ByPress Trust of India, Ambala
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:32 am IST

A police constable and a student were killed in two separate incidents of group clashes here, police said on Thursday.

According to police, constable Aman, from Kambasi village, had gone to attend a relative’s wedding in Sirasgarh village on Wednesday night when an argument broke out between two groups over music being played at the marriage ceremony.

The argument escalated into a physical altercation with the groups using sticks during the fight.

Aman was critically injured in the incident and he was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A case has been registered against four people in the matter and his body has been handed over to his family after post mortem, they added.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy was killed while two others were seriously injured when a fight broke out between two groups of students in Naraingarh area on Wednesday evening. Amanat and his two friends were returning home from college when some unidentified youths attacked him with iron rods, police said.

Passers-by and locals intervened and took the three injured to a government hospital in Naraingarh.

Police said Amanat suffered serious injuries on his head and chest in the attack and he was referred to the Civil Hospital of Ambala City. From there the doctors referred him to MM Medical Hospital, Saddopur where he died during treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Naraingarh police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The body has been handed over to his family after post mortem.

Police said they are collecting CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the attackers.

