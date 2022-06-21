Cops groping in dark, 24 hours after 8-year-old boy’s kidnapping in Panipat
Nearly 24 hours after an eight-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons from Barana village in Panipat district, police are still groping in the dark for clues.
The victim’s family members said the accused have demanded a ransom of ₹15 lakh to release the minor.
As per family members, the victim Raunak went missing while playing outside the house on Monday afternoon.
Later, his mother found a letter in which the abductors allegedly demanded a ransom of ₹15 lakh and threatened them of dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police. Thereafter, the family members launched a search operation for the child Raunak and later filed a complaint.
Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said an FIR has been registered under Section 364 A (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code.
He said police teams have been formed to trace the child and nab the accused.
