Cops killed in Chamba accident cremated with state honours

Six personnel of 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Sakoh, who died in a road accident on Friday, were cremated with full state honours on Saturday at their native places. Five of the six deceased cops were from Kangra district and one was from Dalhousie of Chamba. DGP Sanjay Kundu has constituted a board of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident and recommend steps and suggestions to mitigate such incidents in future. (HT Photo)

Deceased sub-inspector Rakesh Gaura, head constable Praveen Tandon and constables Kamaljeet, Sachin, Lakshay and Abhishek were part of an 18-member patrolling team. The SUV they were travelling in was hit by rolling boulder and sent hurtling down the hill into a rivulet near Tarwai Bridge, about 90 km from Chamba district headquarters. The driver of the vehicle, a local, was also killed in the accident.

Bodies of the deceased cops, draped in Tricolour, were brought to their native villages where politicians, administrative officers and local residents paid floral tributes.

Survivor recounts horror

Constable Sachin, who survived the accident, said in a statement to the police that the 18-member police team from Bairagarh check post on Chamba-Pangi road and Mangli outer security post was sent on foot for the long-range patrolling via Bruila Nullah.

The water stream was swollen and impossible to cross on foot. The team moved in three vehicles by road. The three vehicles moved at a distance from each other and the ill-fated vehicle was in the middle.

It was hit by shooting stones causing it to veer off the road. After a few rolls, the roof of the vehicle came off and four cops, including Sachin, fell out.

“Everything went blank after that and when I regained consciousness, there were shouts for help,” said Sachin, who somehow managed to reach the roadside to seek help. In the meantime, the cops travelling in the other two vehicles reached there and a rescue operation launched.

DGP constitutes board of inquiry

DGP Sanjay Kundu has constituted a board of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident and recommend steps and suggestions to mitigate such incidents in future.

DIG, North Abhishek Dullar will lead the board with Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav and Commandant 2nd IRB Sakoh Khushal Chand Sharma as members.

