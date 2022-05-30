Cops recover 18,000 litres of illegally stored fuel in Sangrur, two booked
Sangrur: Police have booked two persons for the illegal sale of fuel in Sangrur on Saturday night. More than 18,000 litres of petrol and ethanol and three oil tankers have been seized, said the police.
The incident comes two days after the police recovered 8,050 litres of illegally stored petroleum products during raids at roadside eateries and yards located near oil depots on Mehla road in Sangrur.
Sangrur SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the latest FIR has been registered against Vikram Singh, a resident of Kammomajra Kalan, and Gurnam Singh of Kammomajra Khurd.
“During a raid, our teams recovered 11,000 litres of petrol, 4,000 litres of mixed fuel, 3,000 litres of ethanol and three oil tankers on Saturday night,” the SSP said.
A case under Sections 379, 420, 336, 285 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and 23 of the Petroleum Act has been registered at the Sadar police station, Sangrur, he said.
In the May 26 incident, police had registered 6 FIRs. The main accused Rikab, alias Mamu, was arrested on Saturday night, the police said.
-
BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday declared former transport minister and, Krishan Lal Panwar a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections. The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee. Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
