Cops to get alerts for wanted persons: Hry chief secy

Alerts regarding wanted persons and repeat offenders will be sent from the e-prison system to station house officers and superintendents of police in Haryana. This was stated in a meeting held by Haryana chief secretary Vivek Joshi to review the crime and criminal tracking network and systems (CCTNS). Alerts regarding wanted persons and repeat offenders will be sent from the e-prison system to station house officers and superintendents of police in Haryana. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said under a pilot project, e-summon facility has also been successfully implemented in Sirsa district. The chief secretary was informed that e-summon portal will be made operational by January 31, 2025.

The spokesperson said Haryana police has achieved a perfect 10/10 score on the RTS dashboard for citizen services provided through the HarSamay portal. As of December 26, the police have completed over 64.57 lakh applications processing them within the prescribed timelines.

The state crime records bureau (SCRB) has developed a CCTNS mobile app for iOS. The app will soon be made available to further enhance the mobility and accessibility of CCTNS services for officers on the ground. Additionally, Haryana Police is working on installing virtual private networks (VPNs) to facilitate secure access on mobile devices, with support from HARTRON and NIC being sought for the installation process.