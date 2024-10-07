Cops, villagers clash, gunshots fired, 2 constables among 6 injured in Ferozepur

Six persons, including two policemen, were injured in a clash between cops and residents of Chak Hamad village in Ferozepur late on Saturday night. Four villagers are said to have sustained gunshot injuries. Their families alleged that cops, reportedly inebriated, fired at them without provocation. The police have registered a case against unknown persons and started an investigation. An injured undergoes treatment after the clash in Chak Hamad village in Ferozepur.

In his complaint, sub-inspector Balraj Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Arif Ke police station, claimed that he received information last night about an accident involving a tipper truck and a motorcycle near Chak Hamad village, about 20 km away from Ferozepur.

He, along with his police team, reached the location and found out that the biker and the tipper truck driver had fled towards the village. They apprehended the biker who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. “Several villagers also arrived at the spot and they too were inebriated. They started arguing with the police,” claimed the SHO.

“The police team was attacked. Stones were hurled and the windowpane of a police vehicle was damaged. In self-defence, cops fired into the air,” the SHO mentioned in his complaint.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that a cop was taken hostage by the villagers and was released only when a heavy police force, including two DSPs, SHOs of four different police stations, and a quick response team (QRT), reached the spot.

Among the injured were constables Manbir Singh and Pargat Singh, villagers Lakhwinder Singh (20), Sohan Singh (30), Balwinder Singh (35) and Karan Singh (20). Lakhwinder is being treated at a private hospital, while Sohan and Balwinder were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Karan was discharged after receiving preliminary medical treatment.

All the civilians sustained bullet injuries. The family members of the injured villagers alleged that the cops were drunk who attacked them without any provocation.

Saumya Mishra, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur, said a case has been registered under Sections 109(1), 132, 221, 190, 191(3), and 324(4) of the BNS as well as Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act based on the SHO’s statement. The matter is being examined from all angles. The role of the cops is also being looked into, she said. “Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” she added.