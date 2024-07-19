Cordial Centre-state relations crucial for Punjab’s growth: MP Sahney

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday said cooperative federalism and cordial Centre-state relations were crucial for the development of the state. AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

The AAP government in Punjab has repeatedly accused the Centre of delaying the release of rural development fund, mandi development fund, Samagra Shiksha and health project funds. He stressed the importance of constructive dialogue with the Centre to expedite pending issues and secure projects and funding crucial for Punjab’s developmental initiatives.

Addressing a press conference here to present his report card on completion of two years in the upper house, Sahney said the issues like burgeoning debt, infrastructural development, industrial projects for job creation, crop diversification, etc faced by Punjab could only be achieved with the support of the Central government. “The Centre should consider a special package for Punjab as they are considering for states like Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Punjab has passed through turbulent times of terrorism and needs financial restructuring,” the AAP leader said.

Calling for unity among all MPs of Punjab, he urged them to cut across party lines and collaborate for the development of the state.

Sahney also spoke about his initiatives and parliamentary achievements such as repatriation of stranded Punjabis, developmental and relief efforts, advancements in education and skill development and initiatives to attract investments and preserve Punjabi culture. The AAP leader said his advocacy led to significant outcomes including the cancellation of GST on Serais, halting the centralisation of Panjab University, securing ₹10,000-crore grant for the upgradation of the semiconductor lab in Mohali and the inclusion of Sikh martial art gatka in the National Games. He also claimed that his efforts facilitated the introduction of the Vande Bharat train connecting New Delhi to Amritsar, along with flight routes from Delhi to Ludhiana and Bathinda. He said the ITI in Ludhiana was transformed into a centre of excellence for which he gave ₹2 crore and spent around 30 lakh from his own pocket, besides adopting five ITIs across Punjab.