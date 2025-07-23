Corruption case against CBI judge: Don’t need sanction to prosecute a private person: ED on developer’s plea

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday told Punjab and Haryana high court that issue of prosecution sanction in the FIR involving a former CBI judge, Haryana, could not have been raised by the Gurugram based developer, who is demanding quashing of the FIR. The court was hearing a petition filed by real estate firm M3M’s director Roop Bansal seeking quashing of an FIR filed by the Haryana anti-corruption bureau in April 2023 against himself and others including former special CBI court judge Sudhir Parmar. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ED’s counsel told the court that the petition seeking quashing of the FIR on the ground that previous approval of the governor under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has not been taken before registration of FIR in relation to a judicial officer cannot be raised by the petitioner, who is a private individual and not the concerned public servant.

The case stems from an April 2023 FIR, registered against Sudhir Parmar, Roop Bansal, and others under Sections 7, 8, 11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of IPC for offences relating to a public servant being bribed, a public servant taking undue advantage without consideration from person concerned in proceedings or business transacted by such public servant, criminal misconduct by a public servant and criminal conspiracy.

Sudhir Parmar, who was then special CBI judge, Panchkula, was accused of alleged favouritism towards Bansal and others who were accused in some FIRs being investigated by CBI and ED, pending before his court. The chief justice, Sheel Nagu, last month had withdrawn the case from a judge and assigned it to himself after receiving some “complaints”. Subsequently, the chief justice also recused from hearing the case and is now being heard by the bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul. The case will now be taken up on July 30.