Corruption case: ED attaches LIT officials’ assets worth 5.5 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached ₹5.58 crore worth of immovable properties and bank balances of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officials, including former chairperson Raman Bala Subramaniam, executive officer Kuljit Kaur, and others, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The New Senior Secondary School Society, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, has also been booked in the case. (HT File)

The ED had initiated its probe following two FIRs registered by the Ludhiana vigilance bureau under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The investigation uncovered a major scam, where LIT officials, in collusion with private individuals, allegedly allotted plots unfairly, granted waivers on non-construction fees, and ignored violations of allotment conditions in exchange for bribes.

Further investigations traced the illicit proceeds from these corrupt activities to bank accounts and immovable property investments. Earlier, on August 24, 2023, the ED conducted searches at six locations, leading to the seizure of ₹31 lakh under Section 17 of PMLA, 2002.

The ED confirmed that the investigations are on, and further actions may follow as the probe deepens.

On January 8, the Division Number 5 police booked the management of New Higher Secondary School, Sarabha Nagar, for cheating and illegally running commercial activity on the land which was allotted by Ludhiana Improvement trust to the management for the school. The deputy commissioner’s office mentioned a ₹2,400 crore fraud referring to the commercial activities on the land.