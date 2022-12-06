Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Corruption case: HC seeks status report from Punjab vigilance on former minister Arora’s plea

Corruption case: HC seeks status report from Punjab vigilance on former minister Arora's plea

Published on Dec 06, 2022 01:08 AM IST

The High Court on Monday sought a status report from Punjab vigilance bureau in a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora

The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, acted on the plea from Arora filed seeking bail and posted the matter for December 12 for further hearing. (Representational photo)
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, acted on the plea from Arora filed seeking bail and posted the matter for December 12 for further hearing. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The high court on Monday sought a status report from Punjab vigilance bureau in a case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora.

The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh, acted on the plea from Arora filed seeking bail and posted the matter for December 12 for further hearing.

It was in November that a Mohali court had dismissed his bail plea observing that it was inexplainable how he despite being from “stringent economic circumstances”, amassed huge properties. The FIR against Arora was registered in October in Mohali and was arrested the same day.

The plea from Arora claimed he had been falsely implicated in the case. His counsels senior advocate RS Rai and Gautam Dutt, had argued that it appeared from the FIR’s that the case had been registered due to political grudge against him and to tarnish his image. Nothing is required to be recovered from him and investigation is almost complete and challan could also be presented in near future, the court was told adding that there was no apprehension of Arora threatening any of the witnesses as most of them are holding senior posts.

Punjab vigilance bureau had arrested Arora, allegedly red-handed from Zirakpur in October and recovered 50 lakh which he allegedly brought to handover it to Manmohan Kumar, Assistant Inspector General, VB, Flying Squad, Punjab to allegedly settle a graft case. Arora has been facing multiple vigilance enquiries related to disproportionate assets case, regarding irregularities in allotment of industrial plots of Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and a sale of one 32-acre commercial plot of JCT Electronics to a reality firm in Mohali.

