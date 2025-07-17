Corruption case: Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora’s son gets interim bail

Jalandhar : The Punjab and Haryana high court has granted interim bail to Rajan Arora, son of AAP legislator from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora, in a corruption case registered against the father-son duo by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in May. Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora.

The MLA was arrested on May 23 following a month-long investigation in the alleged corruption and extortion racket being run under his patronage. His son Rajan Arora along with other close relative Raju Madaan were also nominated in the case. Rajan was evading arrest since then and moved the high court for relief.

Hearing the petition on Wednesday, the HC had put a stay on Rajan’s arrest till September 24 and directed him to join the vigilance bureau investigation. The VB had already issued a lookout notice for Rajan following the reports that he might flee to foreign country.

Earlier, the Jalandhar court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea in June.

According to the VB, Arora and Jalandhar municipal corporation’s assistant town planner Sukhdev Vashisht used to identify ongoing or completed commercial and residential construction projects, served them violation notices, and then asked for a bribe to settle the matter. In several cases, the builders were directed to meet the MLA to resolve issues raised in the notices, it is alleged.

Four persons, including MLA Arora, Vashisht, building inspector Harpreet Kaur and Arora’s close friend Mahesh Makhija have already been arrested in the case.

During a seven-hour raid on Arora’s residence on May 23, the VB seized ₹6 lakh cash, 1.2kg of gold ornaments and multiple incriminating documents.