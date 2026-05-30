Corruption & DA cases: CBI court rejects Bhullar family’s plea to de-freeze bank accounts

A special CBI court in Chandigarh has dismissed applications filed by suspended Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his family, seeking the de-freezing of 17 bank accounts allegedly linked to an ongoing graft and disproportionate assets investigation. Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar two cases of graft and disproportionate assets. (HT)

The order was passed by special judge Bhawna Jain on May 27 in connection with a CBI bribery case registered against Bhullar and co-accused Kirshanu Sharda.

According to CBI, the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹8 lakh from complainant Akash Batta, a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer, and later accepted ₹5 lakh during a trap operation conducted in October 2025.

During the investigation, the agency froze several bank accounts belonging to Bhullar and his family members, including father, wife, son, daughter-in-law and daughter.

The applicants argued before the court that the accounts contained legitimate income such as salary, pension, agricultural earnings, rental income and professional income, and were necessary for household expenses, medical needs and farming operations.

Bhullar’s father, Mehal Singh Bhullar, a former Punjab DGP, also sought access to his pension accounts, citing health related requirements.

Opposing the plea, CBI submitted that the accounts appeared to have been used for routing “ill-gotten money” and were material to a separate disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against Bhullar and others on October 29, 2025.

The court observed that investigating agencies had the authority to freeze accounts suspected of being linked to criminal activity and held that the seizure cannot be termed arbitrary or illegal. Both applications were consequently dismissed.

Meanwhile, during proceedings held on May 29, Bhullar moved an application challenging the validity of the prosecution sanction granted against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Union ministry of home affairs had granted sanction to prosecute the suspended officer in February, clearing the way for his trial in the corruption case.

The CBI opposed the plea, arguing that such an application was not maintainable at the present stage of the proceedings, but sought time to file a reply. The court then adjourned the matter to June 2 for further proceedings, while both accused continue to remain in judicial custody.