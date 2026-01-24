Councillor’s sister-in-law gets bail in fake attendance case

A court in Mohali has granted bail to Komal Sharma, the sister-in-law of a ward No. 4 Chandigarh councillor, who was arrested for allegedly drawing salary from the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) by submitting fake attendance records without attending duty. According to the FIR, Komal Sharma was working as a clerk on an outsourced basis since february 27, 2024, and was deputed to the camp office of the PWSSB chairman. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sohana police registered a case on January 10, 2026, under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338 and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint by the manager (Personnel and General Administration) of PWSSB, Sector 27, Chandigarh.

According to the FIR, Komal Sharma was working as a clerk on an outsourced basis since february 27, 2024, and was deputed to the camp office of the PWSSB chairman. The complainant alleged that Sharma remained absent for extended periods but continued to submit attendance reports to the board’s head office in Chandigarh, based on which she allegedly received salary.

During the bail hearing, Sharma’s counsel argued that the case was a result of political vendetta stating that the accused earlier had links with a councillor from the ruling party but later aligned with the opposition. The defence also challenged the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab Police and claimed that no offence under Section 316(5) BNS was made out.

The defence further told the court that all relevant documents and the accused’s mobile phone were already in police custody and that her arrest violated Supreme Court guidelines on arrest in offences punishable with less severe sentences.

Opposing the bail plea, the additional public prosecutor and counsel for the complainant argued that the allegations involved misappropriation of public funds, forgery and breach of public trust. They claimed that Sharma had illegally drawn about ₹6 lakh and that the investigation was still at a sensitive stage, with documentary and digital records yet to be verified.

After hearing both sides, the court granted regular bail to the accused.

Komal Sharma is a resident of Subhash Nagar, Manimajra, and is the sister-in-law of Chandigarh Ward No. 4 councillor Suman Sharma who switched from AAP and joined the BJP on December 25 last year.