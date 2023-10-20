News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Counter Intelligence Kashmir conducts raids at multiple locations in Kashmir

Counter Intelligence Kashmir conducts raids at multiple locations in Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 20, 2023 09:38 AM IST

J&K Police’s Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) on Thursday conducted searches at five places in Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama districts. The searches were conducted by the court of special judge designated under the NIA Act Srinagar in case FIR No. 07/2023 U/S 153-A, 505, 506 IPC, 13, 18, 18-B, 39 UAPA registered in P/S CIK, Srinagar.

The police spokesman said that case pertains to a deep conspiracy hatched by terrorist organisation(s) with their associates in Kashmir in conspiracy with handlers sitting across who are uploading criminal content on different social media platforms which are not only seditious in nature but are also spreading anti-India narrative aiming at glorifying/glamorising terrorists and also inciting and luring gullible youths to take up arms against sovereignty of India by joining terrorist ranks.

“During preliminary investigation it revealed that some of these individuals/entities were profiling individuals, especially those who would like to take a different and independent stand against secessionists or terrorists and who are in support of peace, order and a violence-free society, as legitimate targets of vilification and violence. These anti-national elements are also profiling bonafide government servants working in Kashmir and perpetually keep issuing threats, sometimes open and sometimes veiled to harm their person, reputation or properties in order to prevent them in performing their lawful duties,” the spokesman said.

He added that during interrogation it was also revealed that through these Facebook accounts, these associates of terrorist organisation(s) are promoting feeling of enmity and disharmony among different religious and regional groups and provoking youth to indulge in large-scale violence and disturbance against the peace and tranquility of Kashmir.

“During the searches, incriminating material including electronic gadgets and other articles having bearing on the investigation of the case were seized and recovered. Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation,” he said.

The spokesman said that the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the Valley by identifying such elements who are inimical to the peace and security of the state and are supporting/abetting terrorism by luring gullible youth into the fold of terrorism.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
