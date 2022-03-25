Country’s wheat production likely to reach all-time high of 112 million tonne: IIWBR-Karnal scientists

The country’s wheat production may set a new record this Rabi harvesting season and may reach over 112 million tonne, predict the scientists of the Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR), Karnal.

Last year’s wheat production had fallen short to their prediction of 112 million tonne and had reached to around 109 million tonne, but this year the scientists are hopeful that the wheat production may cross the 112 million tonne-mark easily. They claim that Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh will be major contributors for increase in wheat production.

“We are expecting a record production and are confident that it will cross 112 million tonne,” said IIWBR-Karnal director Dr Gyanendra Pratap Singh. There was a small decline in the area under wheat this year as it has been recorded to around 31 million hectare against the 31.3 million hectare of last year. “But due to availability of good quality and high-yielding varieties of wheat, we are expecting a bumper wheat crop this year,” he added.

On reasons behind the expectation of a bumper produce, he said, “The climate keeps changing in different states but we believe high-yielding varieties grown by farmers is a key factor.” He praised the research of scientists in developing high-yield varieties including DBW 187 which are more resilient to the traditional wheat diseases.

Despite there being a considerable increase of acreage under mustard in Haryana and Punjab, he said there will not be any major impact of the fall in acreage in the northern states as area under wheat has increased in Madhya Pradesh. Farmers have adopted high-yielding varieties including HD-2967, HD-3086 and DBW-187, and this year, area under DBW 187 has reported a significant increase.

Scientists said wheat cultivation may become more profitable for farmers in the next couple of years as the IIWBR, Karnal had last year identified three new high-yielding varieties of wheat including DBW-296, DBW-327 and DBW-332. These varieties have an average production capacity of 80 quintal per hectare.

Fall in yield likely in Haryana

On the other hand, officials of the Haryana agriculture department are expecting a fall in the yield thanks to adverse weather conditions. Dr Jagraj Dandi, joint director (statics) of the Haryana state agriculture department, said they are expecting around 124 lakh MT wheat production from 25.5 lakh hectare in state but this may come down to around 120 lakh MT following a sudden rise in temperature in March.

Aditya Dabas, deputy director agriculture Karnal, said even the crop appears healthy but by and large, the weather is not favourable for wheat this year, especially during January and February as around 29 days during these months were without sunlight.

Now, the temperature has increased suddenly and it may affect the yield, he added. Officials in the Karnal agriculture department predicted around 8-10% decline in yield in district against 20.7 quintal per acre last year.

