Man, woman commit suicide by jumping in front of train in Haryana’s Sonepat

A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train during the early hours of Sunday in Sonepat, police said. The woman’s parents had lodged a missing complaint a day earlier at a police station in Sonepat.

The deceased man, aged 22, and the woman, aged 18, were residents of different villages in the Sonepat district and were known to each other, said a government railway police official.

The woman’s parents had lodged a missing complaint a day earlier at a police station in Sonepat. The man’s parents have accused the woman’s family of killing the duo as they had threatened to kill their son if he tries to meet their daughter, officials said.

Sonepat government railway police in-charge Dharmpal said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, and the bodies of both the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

“The man’s family has accused the woman’s family of plotting their murder. We are waiting for the woman’s family, and then an FIR will be lodged. The investigation has been initiated,” he added.