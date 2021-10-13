Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple assaulted: SC panel issues notice to Tarn Taran admn
chandigarh news

Couple assaulted: SC panel issues notice to Tarn Taran admn

SC panel seeks action-taken report into the alleged assault on a Scheduled Caste couple in Assal Uttar village of Bhikhiwind sub-division in Tarn Taran by October 22
The victim had alleged that on January 12 this year, as many as 33 men had attacked him with swords and molested his wife to grab his house in Assal Uttar village, Tarn Taran. (AFP)
The victim had alleged that on January 12 this year, as many as 33 men had attacked him with swords and molested his wife to grab his house in Assal Uttar village, Tarn Taran. (AFP)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Tarn Taran administration, seeking an action-taken report into the alleged assault on a Scheduled Caste couple in Assal Uttar village of Bhikhiwind sub-division.

In his complaint to the commission, the victim had alleged that on January 12 this year, as many as 33 men had attacked him with swords and molested his wife to grab his house that he bought in 2018.

He had filed a complaint in this regard at the Valtoha police station, but the station house officer (SHO), Balwinder Singh, and Bhikhiwind deputy superintendent of police (DSP) did not take any action.

A special investigation team was constituted, but nothing had been done on the ground so far, he added.

In a press release, NCSC chairman Vijay Sampla alleged that village’s sarpanch Tarlochan Singh was among the assailants.

Through a notice to the Jalandhar divisional commissioner, Ferozepur range inspector general of police, and Tarn Taran deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police, the commission has asked them to investigate the matter and submit an action-taken report by October 22.

Sampla cautioned the officials that if the report was not received in time, they could be summoned for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out