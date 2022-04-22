Couple attempts self-immolation outside Ludhiana police chief’s office
High drama took place outside the police commissioner’s office after a couple, who was allegedly being harassed by a cop, poured petrol on themselves and threatened self-immolation on Thursday morning.
The aggrieved couple, Gurpreet Singh and his wife Simran Kaur of Boothgarh village, said a police personnel had been pressuring them to pay ₹1.5 lakh to one Raghbir Singh, to avoid being put behind bars on trumped up charges.
In his complaint, Gurpreet Singh, who runs an egg and chicken shop, alleged that in December 2021 Raghbir Singh and his aides had barged into his house and thrashed him and his wife, after a disagreement. He said he had also filed a complaint against Raghbir Singh at the Mattewara police post, but to no avail.
“Two days later, Raghbir Singh filed a complaint against me at the Mattewara police station, alleging that I had intercepted his way and thrashed him. A police personnel has been threatening to arrest me for assault ever since. The cop asked me to pay ₹1.5 lakh to Raghbir Singh, otherwise he will book me on serious charges. We have no other option, except ending our lives,” he said.
The couple was pacified and taken to the office of joint commissioner of police (JCP, rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar, who marked a probe to sub-inspector Harpreet Singh Dehal, station house officer, Meharban police station.
The SHO said Gurpreet and Raghbir had been in a scuffle, and both of them had suffered injuries. “Gurpreet Singh is using these pressure tactics to avoid being charged. No police personnel had sought money from him. Raghbir Singh had demanded ₹1.50 lakh from him to settle the matter.”
The SHO said appropriate action will be taken after probing the case.
-
Disproportionate assets case: Mohali court reserves order on Saini’s anticipatory bail plea
A local court on Thursday reserved orders for April 25 on the anticipatory bail plea by former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in a disproportionate assets case related to Saini's Sector 20 house in Chandigarh. The Supreme Court has already stayed Saini's arrest till April 26. The case pertains to purchasing of the property (Sector 20 house) using “tainted” money at behest of the former DGP.
-
Sidhu calls Mann a ‘rubber doll’, says law and order gone for a toss in state
Chandigarh : Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said the law and order situation in Punjab has “deteriorated drastically” under the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the state. Sidhu made these claims in a memorandum, which he along two other ex-MLAs, Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema, submitted to Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit on law and order and other issues.
-
Illegal mining: All stone crushers sealed in Rupnagar’s Khera Kalmot belt
Rupnagar : Coming down heavily on illegal mining, Punjab mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday instructed officials to seal all crushers in Khera Kalmot belt of Rupnagar district. Bains said action has been taken following complaints that crusher contractors were involved in illegal mining. The move comes days after the government terminated the contracts of two mining clusters for failing to pay contract fee to the tune of ₹90 crore.
-
Drugs case: SC to hear Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs on April 26
The Supreme Court on Thursday posted for hearing on April 26 a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A Bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it would hear the matter on April 26. The previous SIT was a three-member team.
-
Covid fatality reported after 26 days, Ludhiana sees 4 more cases
The district reported its first coronavirus-induced death after a gap of 26 days on Thursday. It was last on March 25 that a coronavirus-induced casualty had been reported in the district. Four fresh coronavirus cases were also detected in the district. The highest single-day spike had been reported on April 19 when eight fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana. The district's case count has touched 1,09,827, out which 1,07,523 people have recovered.
