Couple ends life in Haryana after families oppose match
A young couple committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree on the outskirts of a village in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district, police said on Thursday.
The 22-year-old woman’s mother had lodged a complaint at Sadar Dadri police station on Wednesday. “I went to work in the fields and my daughter was alone at home. When I returned, she was missing. I checked with neighbours before lodging the police complaint,” the woman’s mother said.
Sadar Dadri police station house officer (SHO) Ram Singh said the woman’s body was detected after tracing her mobile phone’s location.
“The man, also in his early 20s, is from the same village and was also found hanging with the same rope from the tree. We informed his family,” Ram Singh said.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.
“The couple ended life after their parents opposed their decision to get married as they belonged to the same gotra (lineage) and same village,” the SHO added.
Passers-by helped the police identify the bodies.
‘Navi residents not to face water shortage as Morbe dam has enough stock to last till September’
The NMMC-owned Morbe dam has adequate water to last till the next five months. With the monsoon expected to fill up the dam, it is unlikely that there would be a water shortage in Navi Mumbai. The civic administration has, however, appealed for judicious use of water. The civic administration had, in February, withdrawn its proposal for a once-a-week water cut in the evening in the city following opposition from various quarters.
Covid-19: Delhi school student, teacher test positive; classmates sent home
A student and a teacher of a private school in Delhi tested positive on Thursday. With the surge in covid-19 cases, the Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for the schools. Delhi on Wednesday logged 299 new Covid-19 infections with a daily positivity rate of 2.49 per cent. Delhi has 814 active cases at present. Not just Delhi, schools in satellite city Ghaziabad also reported covid-19 infection among students.
Taste of Life: How Europeans tried to make “kokum sherbet” a popular drink
In the summer of 1864, Shrimant Sardar Jagdale of Gwalior came to Pune with his family. Jagdale had also invited one hundred and fifty-one priests from Benaras. “Chincheche sarbat” (tamarind sherbet), “limbache sarbat” (lemon sherbet), “valyache sarbat” (khus sherbet), and “kairiche panhe” (sherbet made of the pulp of raw mango) had been served to priests to make sure they did not lose their cool in the scorching heat of Pune.
Bengaluru rain brings both relief and misery, leaves one dead
Summer showers yesterday brought some respite from the scorching weather in the city of Bengaluru, however, heavy rains that lashed many parts of the city turned fatal for a young man. A fruit seller, Vasant has been identified as 21-year-old Vasant, a resident of Mangammanpally. It is being alleged that a fruit seller, Vasant, was electrocuted when he came in close contact with a cut wire hanging from an electric pole.
How to apply for post of Junior Research Fellow at NITK Surathkal
The National Institute of Technology in Karnataka has invited applications from interested candidates. Candidates have to send in their CVs before April 22. Candidates must have completed M. Tech or ME, BE, B. Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognised boards. The candidate should know modelling, designing and control of power electronic converters. Age relaxation will apply as per Karnataka norms of NIT. The selection process will include a written examination and interview.
