: A young couple was found dead at their residence in Chheharta area here on Monday, while the woman’s mother and sister have been arrested in connection with the case, police said. Couple found dead at home in Amritsar, 2 held

When the cops reached the house, both were found dead and their bodies were lying on the floor. There were injuries on the body of the woman, while a rope was also found hanging on the ceiling fan, police said, adding that the man left a suicide note behind.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Nishan Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Chheharta police station, said in the suicide note, the man held his mother-in-law and sister-in-law responsible for this extreme step.

Nishan Singh said both have been arrested after registration of the case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC. The family members said both the deceased used to have fights often.