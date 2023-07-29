Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Couple booked for duping Jind woman of 20 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 29, 2023 01:19 AM IST

In her complaint to the police, Sudesh of Jind’s Safidon area said Bahadurgarh resident Prem Chand and his wife Kavita were her tenants from 2018 to 2022.

A couple from Bahadurgarh has been booked for allegedly duping a woman of 20 lakh on the pretext of providing a sub-inspector’s job to her relative.

“The couple told us that they have good relations with politicians and can help us secure a government job for our relative. We gave them 20 lakh for the purpose. Even though our relative was not selected for the Haryana Police job, the couple are not giving back our money,” she added.

Safidon police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the couple and started a probe into the matter.

