Court directs Mohali police to produce Kali Shooter physically

After failing to produce gangster Ravinder Singh, alias Kali Shooter, in a local court physically in the past three hearings, the Sohana station house officer (SHO) in a written submission assured the court to produce him on December 7 after a strict warning. Notably, Mohali police didn’t produce the accused before the court on November 23 despite a separate letter written to Mohali SSP following the court’s order dated November 20 to produce Kali Shooter in the court then. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kali shooter, who is confined in Central Jail, Ropar, is facing trial for helping dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi escape the Mohali police custody in 2015.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The court of additional session judge Krishan Kumar Singla, in its order on Friday, observed, “The accused has been produced virtually via video conference facility. The present case is at its final stage and a letter was sent to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for ensuring the physical presence of the accused in the court. SHO Jaskamal Singh Sekhon was present and he assured the court that the accused will be produced on the next date fixed by the court, positively.”

Notably, Mohali police didn’t produce the accused before the court on November 23 despite a separate letter written to Mohali SSP following the court’s order dated November 20 to produce Kali Shooter in the court then.

The court in its recent order directed the Ropar jail superintendent to provide medical assistance to Ravinder Singh after the latter’s counsel Karan Sofat, requested the court to direct the jail superintendent to not be cruel in human regard to treatment given to the accused.