A local court here on Friday extended the remand of managing director of real estate development company IREO, Lalit Goyal, till July 11 in a money laundering case. IREO MD Lalit Goyal’s remand extended till July 11

Goyal was arrested on Tuesday by ED in a money laundering case linked to a corruption case against suspended Haryana judicial officer, Sudhir Parmar. ED had sought 14 days custody for Goyal to investigate who all were involved in the money laundering case.

On July 5, he was sent to two days custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Goyal was on Friday produced before the court of additional district and session judge, Sunil Kumar, after the expiry of his two-day custody with the ED.

ED had moved an application seeking 12-day custody of Goyal, citing “no co-operation” from him in the probe as one of the grounds.

On April 17, Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) registered a case under Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act against a judicial officer of additional district and sessions rank, Sudhir Parmar, under Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly favouring real estate developers Roop Bansal and his brother Basant Bansal of M3M and Lalit Goyal of IREO Group, as per the ACB’s FIR.

Parmar, who was placed under suspension on April 27 by the high court, was presiding over as the special CBI and PMLA judge at Panchkula.

Based on the ACB FIR, the ED had started investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after registering an enforcement case information report (ECIR) on June 13.

Both Bansals were arrested by the ED and so was the nephew, Ajay Parmar, of the judicial officer. Goyal was first arrested in 2021 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a ‘multi-crore real estate scam’, but in April 2022 was granted regular bail by the apex court on medical grounds.

Notice to ED

Ajay Parmar, the nephew of suspended judicial officer, Sudhir Parmar, has moved an application seeking direction to ED to place all the Whatsapp recordings that form the basis of the case before the court.

Based on his application, the court had on Thursday issued notice to the ED in this regard.

Parmar had termed the Whatsapp calls as well as recording, being used by ED as evidence, as ‘fabricated, tempered and edited.’

