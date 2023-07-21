Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gurugram schoolboy killing: Court hears testimonies of forensics officer, street vendor

Gurugram schoolboy killing: Court hears testimonies of forensics officer, street vendor

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Jul 21, 2023 11:28 PM IST

During the hearing on Thursday, Ayushman Roy, senior scientific officer, DNA Wing, forensic science laboratory (FSL), Madhuban, was called as a witness by the CBI, which investigated the case. Roy had taken the sample of the hair of the deceased child and blood samples of Ashok, the conductor of the school bus in the case. His DNA profiling was done and the report was submitted.

A court here on Thursday heard the testimonies of a senior officer of a forensic science laboratory and a street vendor who sells knives in connection with the killing of a seven-year-old boy at a private school in Bhondsi in 2017, a lawyer said.

The seven-year-old boy was killed at a private school in Bhondsi in 2017. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
After hearing the testimonies, additional district and sessions judge Tarun Singal fixed August 14 as the next hearing in the case.

The court also heard the testimony of Pawan Kumar, a street vendor in Sohna Mandi.

“Prince” was allegedly killed by an older boy inside the school’s washroom on September 8, 2017. The driver of a school bus was made the prime suspect in the incident initially and was sent to jail. But when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took charge of the investigation, it charged a Class 11 student of the same school with killing the boy. The accused was 16 years old at the time of the incident and was taken into custody.

The court has barred the media from using the names of the juvenile accused and the victim. While the juvenile accused was named “Bholu” by the court, the victim was named “Prince” and the school was referred to as “Vidyalaya”.

