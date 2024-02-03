Court issues arrest warrant against AAP MLA in old case

The court of sub-division Baba Bakala has issued an arrest warrant in an old case pertaining to a financial dispute against Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong. The court of sub-division Baba Bakala has issued an arrest warrant in an old case pertaining to a financial dispute against Baba Bakala AAP MLA Dalbir Singh Tong. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

As per the court order issued by Bikramdeep Singh, judicial magistrate first class, the case is Sampuran Singh Makkar vs Dalbir Singh. The order pointed out that though warrants were issued numerous times earlier, the police failed to produce him in the court, so the warrant has again been issued.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“The accused is an elected representative of Baba Bakala Sahib and apparently it is due to this reason that the arrest has not been made. Again, fresh arrest warrants of the accused be issued for 17.2.2024. The officer in-charge of police station Beas shall be personally held responsible in case the arrest of the accused is not made,” reads the order.

It further reads, “It is not the case that the accused is not traceable as he appeared as a chief guest in the flag hoisting ceremony on January 26 held at the hockey stadium of Baba Bakala Sahib”.