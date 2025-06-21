Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Cousin arrested for murder of 20-yr-old youth in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2025 07:18 AM IST

The police have cracked the murder case of a 20-year-old youth with the arrest of his cousin within 24 hours of the crime

Hoshiarpur: The police have cracked the murder case of a 20-year-old youth with the arrest of his cousin within 24 hours of the crime.

Aryan, a resident of Sehwan village in Hoshiarpur district, was shot dead on Garhshankar-Nangal road on Wednesday night.
Aryan, a resident of Sehwan village in Hoshiarpur district, was shot dead on Garhshankar-Nangal road on Wednesday night.

Aryan, a resident of Sehwan village in the district, was shot dead on Garhshankar-Nangal road on Wednesday night.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said accused Naveen Kumar of Kokowal village had concocted the story that when he and Aryan were coming from Ludhiana after buying stuff for the latter’s new garments shop, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants shot him dead.

“The police suspected his version right from the word go. When we questioned him in detail, he confessed to having killed his cousin as he feared that if Aryan opened a new shop near his establishment in Adda Jhungian, it would affect his garments business”, said the SSP.

He revealed that on the given night when the victim and the accused were returning home, near Shahpur village, the latter made an excuse that he was unwell. When Aryan stopped the car, Naveen took out a .32-bore pistol and shot him in the head and chest, the SSP added.

The police had recovered the weapon and also arrested two brothers of Mehandwani village from whom the accused had procured it, he said, adding: “One of the arrested accused, Gurmukh, was wanted in a murder and an NDPS Act case registered against him in Una in Himachal Pradesh and Garhshankar, respectively.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Cousin arrested for murder of 20-yr-old youth in Hoshiarpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On