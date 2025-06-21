Cousin arrested for murder of 20-yr-old youth in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: The police have cracked the murder case of a 20-year-old youth with the arrest of his cousin within 24 hours of the crime. Aryan, a resident of Sehwan village in Hoshiarpur district, was shot dead on Garhshankar-Nangal road on Wednesday night.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said accused Naveen Kumar of Kokowal village had concocted the story that when he and Aryan were coming from Ludhiana after buying stuff for the latter’s new garments shop, unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants shot him dead.

“The police suspected his version right from the word go. When we questioned him in detail, he confessed to having killed his cousin as he feared that if Aryan opened a new shop near his establishment in Adda Jhungian, it would affect his garments business”, said the SSP.

He revealed that on the given night when the victim and the accused were returning home, near Shahpur village, the latter made an excuse that he was unwell. When Aryan stopped the car, Naveen took out a .32-bore pistol and shot him in the head and chest, the SSP added.

The police had recovered the weapon and also arrested two brothers of Mehandwani village from whom the accused had procured it, he said, adding: “One of the arrested accused, Gurmukh, was wanted in a murder and an NDPS Act case registered against him in Una in Himachal Pradesh and Garhshankar, respectively.