Covid: 15 more test positive in Chandigarh tricity

As many as 15 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the tricity on Monday against the 18 cases on Sunday. A maximum of seven cases were reported from Chandigarh, followed by six from Mohali and two from Panchkula.

However, no Covid-related fatality was reported.

At 210, the tricity’s active caseload remained above 200 on Monday, with 103 patients still infected in Chandigarh, 56 in Mohali and 51 in Panchkula.

With this, Chandigarh’s total cases to date have reached 65,781. While 64,600 patients have recovered, 1,078 have lost the battle against the virus. In Mohali, among the total 69,106 cases, 67,976 patients have been cured and 1,074 have succumbed.

Of the 30,944 infections logged in Panchkula so far, 30,512 people have beaten the virus and 381 have died.