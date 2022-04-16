Covid booster dose: Private hospitals in Punjab hesitant to procure vaccine
The Covid-19 booster vaccination for the 18-60-year category got a tepid response in Punjab with small and medium hospitals registered with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) reluctant to procure the vaccine from manufacturers. All these jabs were provided by corporate hospitals in the state.
According to the IMA, most of the private hospitals are yet to place orders with manufacturers of Covaxine and Covishield vaccines, who will provide doses to these hospitals at the rate of ₹225 per dose.
The Centre has already clarified that private hospitals can charge a maximum of ₹150 per dose. However, private hospitals are of the opinion that the government policy about giving jabs lacks clarity.
Ever since the inoculation drive started in the country, private hospitals were involved twice by the government – firstly, when they were asked to procure vaccine from the district health administration, and secondly, when they were told to get it directly from manufacturers.
“Both the times, private hospitals were labelled as minting money from this drive which hampered our image in society. Moreover, why we should place higher orders when we are not sure about the response to the booster dose. The profit of ₹150 is too less to compensate for the wastage of the vaccine,” said the vice-president of the IMA’s national body, Dr Navjot Dahiya.
IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Singh Mann said private hospitals are not saying that they will not help the government in this drive but at least these hospitals should be taken into confidence before launching any such drive.
“Till now, there has not been any consultation or meeting by the state government to involve us in the drive,” said Mann.
A senior official of the health department has admitted that as the reports about a surge in Covid cases in the national capital are pouring in, demand for the booster dose has increased but its non-availability in private hospitals remains a concern.
State nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the slow response to the booster doses was expected in the initial days as people have started taking it for granted. “We are discussing all these issues with the IMA in detail in the next few days,” he said.
On Friday, 885 booster doses were administered in Punjab, including healthcare workers and 60 year-plus category people, who have been provided vaccines free of cost in government facilities. As per health department officials, only 100 turned up for paid booster shots on Friday.
Covid booster dose: Chandigarh’s private hospitals hesitant to buy more vaccines
Private hospitals in Chandigarh are hesitant to buy more stock to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to adults amid tepid public response and capping of price by the Union government. In Chandigarh, the dose is available at Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2.
Trillion-dollar economy goal: Uttar Pradesh government allows more time for submission of e-bids
The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the last date for submission of e-bids for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap to make the state a trillion dollar economy in the next five years. The state government had on March 15 floated global bids inviting proposals for the appointment of a consultant by April 14. UP's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) needs a four-to-five-time upward push to achieve the trillion-dollar goal.
Chandigarh industrialists seek more time to submit suggestions for changes in Capital Act
City-based industrialists sought an extension from UT administration in the timeline for submitting suggestions for the changes in the Punjab Capital Act 1952. Chamber of Chandigarh Industries said a public notice gives 10 days (out of which 5 are holidays), within which the suggestions/objections have to be submitted when a minimum of 30 days should be given to deliberate and submit the same.
Navjot Sidhu meets Jakhar, expresses solidarity with him
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met former state unit president Sunil Jakhar, who was issued a show-cause notice for “anti-party statements” five days ago, to express solidarity with him. Sidhu met Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula along with former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema among others. Sidhu and others were with Jakhar for nearly one hour. Both Sidhu and Jakhar did not speak to the media over their meeting.
Navjot Sidhu skips Warring’s maiden visit to Amritsar as Punjab Congress chief
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped a meeting held by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during his maiden visit to Amritsar as the state Congress chief. However, Sidhu along with his loyalists, including former MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema and Ashwani Sekhri, visited Amrik Singh Dhillon at his residence in Samrala on Friday and inquired about his well-being. Later, he took stock of the Machhiwara grain market.
