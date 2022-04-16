Covid booster dose: Private hospitals in Punjab hesitant to procure vaccine

The Covid-19 booster vaccination for the 18-60-year category got a tepid response in Punjab with small and medium hospitals registered with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) reluctant to procure the vaccine from manufacturers. All these jabs were provided by corporate hospitals in the state.

According to the IMA, most of the private hospitals are yet to place orders with manufacturers of Covaxine and Covishield vaccines, who will provide doses to these hospitals at the rate of ₹225 per dose.

The Centre has already clarified that private hospitals can charge a maximum of ₹150 per dose. However, private hospitals are of the opinion that the government policy about giving jabs lacks clarity.

Ever since the inoculation drive started in the country, private hospitals were involved twice by the government – firstly, when they were asked to procure vaccine from the district health administration, and secondly, when they were told to get it directly from manufacturers.

“Both the times, private hospitals were labelled as minting money from this drive which hampered our image in society. Moreover, why we should place higher orders when we are not sure about the response to the booster dose. The profit of ₹150 is too less to compensate for the wastage of the vaccine,” said the vice-president of the IMA’s national body, Dr Navjot Dahiya.

IMA Punjab president Dr Paramjit Singh Mann said private hospitals are not saying that they will not help the government in this drive but at least these hospitals should be taken into confidence before launching any such drive.

“Till now, there has not been any consultation or meeting by the state government to involve us in the drive,” said Mann.

A senior official of the health department has admitted that as the reports about a surge in Covid cases in the national capital are pouring in, demand for the booster dose has increased but its non-availability in private hospitals remains a concern.

State nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said the slow response to the booster doses was expected in the initial days as people have started taking it for granted. “We are discussing all these issues with the IMA in detail in the next few days,” he said.

On Friday, 885 booster doses were administered in Punjab, including healthcare workers and 60 year-plus category people, who have been provided vaccines free of cost in government facilities. As per health department officials, only 100 turned up for paid booster shots on Friday.

