Covid cases in Chandigarh jumped by 85% in last week of February

Recording a whopping 85% jump between the third and fourth week of February, Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh continue to show an upward trend.

With the surge, the percentage of active cases in the last two weeks also reached 2%, which had dropped to 0.8% in early February.

Though the level of testing has increased, it is disproportionate with the number of fresh cases, leading to doubling of the positivity rate.

At a time when UT had reported around 130 cases, the testing levels were above 8,000. But now, when the number of cases has almost tripled, the testing numbers remain around 11,000 only.

Despite the fact that the vaccination drive has opened up for civilians and the online registration system is starting to get a good response, the cases continue to surge.

‘Best time to get jab’

A senior official of the UT health department, not wishing to be named, said, “The vaccine has arrived at a time when the positivity rate is increasing and the infection spread is also widening. This is the best time to get the jab and we should inoculate as many people as possible.”

The surge in cases, if continues, is also worrying as the majority of health workers in Chandigarh have not been inoculated. The coverage of persons who have received at least one shot of the vaccine remains below 50%.

“The vaccine can generate protection in six weeks after both doses have been taken. So, if the cases continue to grow at this speed, we may see more infection cases in the coming months. It is worrisome because a lot of health workers have not been inoculated,” another official, wishing anonymity, said.

Dr VK Nagpal, joint director, UT health department, said that the number of cases was largely increasing due to increased mobility and people not adhering to safety precautions.