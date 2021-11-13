Covid: Chandigarh MC waives off vending fee for May

Taking into account the adverse affects of the coronavirus pandemic on the livelihoods of street vendors, the Chandigarh municipal corporation waived off their vending fee for May 2021 on Friday.

Those who have been defaulting on their vending fee prior to January 1, 2020 or have had their certificates suspended or cancelled at any stage will not be eligible for the exemption.

As many as 7,240 street vendors are eligible for the fee waive-off, while 3,677 others are not. The decision was taken at the MC general house meeting.

The MC house also decided to waive off the licence fee of firms managing unipoles for 90 days and for those managing advertisements at 55 public toilets for 45 days. Fee amounting to ₹77.81 lakh will be waived off. The firms had sought exemption on account of the pandemic.

In another decision, it was decided that Group D employees of the municipal corporation will be insured under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana at an annual cost of ₹87,192.