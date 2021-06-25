Covid claims 11 lives in J&K, 448 test positive

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 448 fresh Covid infections and 11 deaths on Thursday.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 682 with active positive cases dropping to 6,537 from the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

There were 265 cases and three deaths in Kashmir. The Jammu division saw 183 infections and eight fatalities.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,02,655 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 96.54%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,13,476 and the death toll has hit 4,284.

Officials said that 50,095 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT, taking the overall number of tests conducted since the pandemic started to 9.67 million.

Officials said with 95 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 47 in Reasi district. Four districts had single-digit cases.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.21 lakh cases and 1,954 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,130 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 824 deaths.

Since June 7, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities with lowest four on June 19 and June 23.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 7 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The month of May was most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir which recorded the highest 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.