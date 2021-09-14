Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid claims 58-year-old, four test positive in Ludhiana
Of the total positive Covid cases detected in Ludhiana, 30 are active. (Representative Image/HT File)
Covid claims 58-year-old, four test positive in Ludhiana

A day after nine infections were reported in the district, another four people tested positive for the virus on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 03:14 AM IST

A day after nine infections were reported in the district, another four people tested positive for the virus on Monday.

One more person succumbed to the deadly virus, making it the second casualty due to Covid this month. The 58-year-old claimed by the virus was a resident of Shimlapuri.

As many as 87,510 people have tested positive for the virus, of which 2,099 have succumbed.

There are 30 active cases in the district.

