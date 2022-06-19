Covid claims one more life in Ludhiana, 19 found infected

The district recorded 19 fresh Covid cases and one death on Saturday.

The latest fatality is a 63-year-old man from Salem Tabri. He was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) for the past three days after testing positive. The deceased was a heart patient and was suffering from other comorbidities, including hypertension.

Over the last 10 days, the daily Covid count in Ludhiana has remained in double digits. Also, Saturday’s Covid death was the second in two days.

The district currently has 119 active cases, of which 117 patients are under home isolation and two are undergoing treatment at a private facility.

Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,113 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,710 patients have recovered and 2,284 have succumbed to the virus.

In wake of the rising Covid cases, the district administration has decided to organise special vaccination camps across the district to ensure 100 percent inoculation. Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik called upon the residents to join hands with the district administration in the mammoth drive aimed at protecting residents from the ill-effects of this virus.

Special vaccination camps

She said that special vaccination camps would be held across the district to ensure that the entire eligible population has received two doses of the vaccine. Currently, around 82% of the eligible beneficiaries have received the second dose.

She appealed to people, especially parents, to bring their children aged between 12 and 17 to these camps so that no one is left without the jab. She also said that special camps were also being held at industrial units to ensure 100% inoculation of the workforce here.

The DC said the situation is under control as of now but appealed to residents to continue observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.