Covid claims one more life in Ludhiana, 19 found infected
The district recorded 19 fresh Covid cases and one death on Saturday.
The latest fatality is a 63-year-old man from Salem Tabri. He was undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) for the past three days after testing positive. The deceased was a heart patient and was suffering from other comorbidities, including hypertension.
Over the last 10 days, the daily Covid count in Ludhiana has remained in double digits. Also, Saturday’s Covid death was the second in two days.
The district currently has 119 active cases, of which 117 patients are under home isolation and two are undergoing treatment at a private facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,10,113 Covid infections, out of which 1,07,710 patients have recovered and 2,284 have succumbed to the virus.
In wake of the rising Covid cases, the district administration has decided to organise special vaccination camps across the district to ensure 100 percent inoculation. Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik called upon the residents to join hands with the district administration in the mammoth drive aimed at protecting residents from the ill-effects of this virus.
Special vaccination camps
She said that special vaccination camps would be held across the district to ensure that the entire eligible population has received two doses of the vaccine. Currently, around 82% of the eligible beneficiaries have received the second dose.
She appealed to people, especially parents, to bring their children aged between 12 and 17 to these camps so that no one is left without the jab. She also said that special camps were also being held at industrial units to ensure 100% inoculation of the workforce here.
The DC said the situation is under control as of now but appealed to residents to continue observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics