Covid crisis: HC asks BFUHS to declare results withheld due to litigation

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, to declare result of two MBBS students and facilitate their internship in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The court acted on the plea from these two students, who had told the court that they have completed the entire MBBS course. However, their final-year result has not been declared and therefore, they are unable to do their internship, which is a part of curriculum, as mandated by the Medical Council of India.

The students were enrolled into MBBS course in 2015 under physically handicapped category, but subsequently declared ineligible by the varsity. The duo approached the high court against the decision, but lost their appeals before a single judge bench in 2016. Against that order, they had approached division bench and that appeal is still pending while both the students have completed their MBBS course.

“Considering the pandemic crises, wherein even the final-year students of MBBS have been attending to the patients in general and particularly infected with Covid-19, we direct the university to declare the result and facilitate the admission of the applicants /appellants in the internship. The same shall be subject to final outcome of the appeals,” the court said, further ordering that matter be listed again within three months of physical resumption of hearings.