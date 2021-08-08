Covid: Hospital owners held for negligence in Punjab’s Zirakpur

Owners of a private hospital in Zirakpur have been arrested for alleged overcharging and negligence that led to the death of a Covid-19 patient.

They have been identified as Dr Manish Goyal, owner and director, and Pravir Goyal, owner and managing director, of New Life Line Hospital.

“The complaints were lodged by the wife of deceased. After inquiry, the hospital was indicted for violation of Covid-19 guidelines, overcharging and negligence,” said Omkar Singh Brar, station house officer, Zirakpur.

The two were produced in court and sent to one-day police custody.

In May 2020, Paramjit Singh, a resident of Noida, died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at New Life Line Hospital. His family had accused the hospital management and staff of negligence and overcharging.

In two separate complaints, lodged by Singh’s wife, it was alleged that patients inside the hospital were treated without PPE kit and were not given timely meals. The complainant also alleged that the hospital had not provided bills and medicine receipts and had overcharged for the treatment.

A three-member committee was constituted that indicted the hospital. Initially, only Dr Manish was booked but later his brother Pravir was also named.

Initially, a case was registered under the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act, but after the committee report, Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code were added too, said police.