Covid in Chandigarh tricity: September ends with 85% drop in Covid cases

After an upsurge for three months, tricity’s Covid cases dropped by a whopping 85% in September. Similarly, the fatalities also dipped by 90%.

However, health experts have cautioned residents against losing guard ahead of the festive season.

The uptick in pandemic numbers first started in June when the tricity recorded 2,981 cases and five deaths. In July, the cases rose to 6,564 and deaths to 13, and further to 5,365 and 22, respectively, in August.

However, in September, only 817 infections were reported across the tricity, while the number of fatalities was limited to two.

In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected in September with 387 cases, but the cases did slide from 2,217 in August.

In Mohali, the infections dropped from 1,798 to 274, whereas in Panchkula, the tally receded from 1,350 to 156. Mohali and Panchkula also reported one death each in September, while no fatality was reported in Chandigarh.

‘Protect elderly, co-morbid people in festive season’

Dr PVM Lakshmi, professor of epidemiology, PGIMER, said, “At present, the infection transmitting in the community is very mild due to which cases and fatalities are low. But since people will now attend gatherings and will visit markets in this festival season (with no Covid restrictions in place), the infection may spread more. As the virus is still lethal for the elderly and co-morbid people, they should be protected.”

She added, “The Covid-positive people must isolate themselves and avoid meeting elderly and co-morbid people, as they can become ‘infection spreaders’ and infect them.”

‘Booster doses now paid in govt facilities’

As part of central government’s 75-day “Covid Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav”, the UT administration had started offering free precaution vaccine dose to adults at government vaccination centres from July 15.

The free booster dose drive, however, ended on September 30. Now, adults will have to pay for getting the shot, even at the government health facilities in Chandigarh and Mohali. Panchkula has been already administering free booster dose to adults.

“So far in Chandigarh, only 12.93% (1,09,039) adults, including all categories, have taken the third dose as of October 1. People will now have to pay for the booster dose,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.