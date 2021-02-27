Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn

The Chandigarh administration will impose fresh restrictions if the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the city.

In a review meeting with senior officials on Friday, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore stated that the options of night curfew, closure of markets, sealing of borders and restrictions on the number of attendees at different events will be considered if the pandemic keeps showing an upward trend.

As many as 69 people tested positive in the city on Friday, taking the number of active cases to 322. Both the numbers have been on the rise since the beginning of the week. Even the previous week saw nearly 50% rise in fresh cases.

The administrator expressed serious concern about the laxity seen among people regarding observance of Covid protocol. He said people have thrown caution to the wind, as if the virus has totally disappeared, and appealed to them to co-operate with the administration and voluntarily follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Badnore also told the health departments to send mobile teams for testing at crowded places, such as apni mandis, bus stand, railway station, Sukhna Lake and the ongoing Rose Festival. He said although he had earlier directed to normalise OPDs at all medical institutions, the heads concerned can take in-house decision regarding the number of patients and other precautions to be taken.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner KK Yadav said that presently apni mandis do not pose much risk, necessitating their closure, and precautions have been taken.

Next phase of vaccination from March 1

The next phase of vaccination is due for the people above 60 years of age and those aged from 45 years to 59 years and having comorbidities, said Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, health, adding that the number of vaccination sites will be increased from the existing 13.

The next phase will begin in Chandigarh on March 1. Registration and appointment will be available to citizens through the Co-WIN portal, which is yet to be launched by the Centre. A mobile number will be required to register.

The options of vacant slots and vaccination centres will be available to choose from. Details of photo ID card to be used by the beneficiary will also be captured at the time of registration.

If the beneficiary’s age is between 45 and 59 years, they will be prompted to confirm if they have any specified comorbidity. In such cases, they will have to carry the comorbidity certificate signed by any registered medical practitioner. There are 20 such illnesses specified by the Centre.

In the beginning, slots will be given at PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 besides civil hospitals in Sector 45 and Manimajra, health and wellness centres in Sector 23 and 49, and Police Hospital in Sector 26.

Health officials have said that a total of 17 sites with capacity of inoculating 200 people per site will be created in the next week. The target will be to increase the number of government sites by three every week.

The UT health authorities have decided to approach 15 private hospitals in the city where vaccination centres can be created. In the next two days, they will inspect them for proper space and related modalities. Those found eligible will be created as vaccination centres.

The money will be charged only at private facilities. Besides the cost of the vaccine, which is yet to be announced, the hospital can charge a maximum of ₹100 as service charge.