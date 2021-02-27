IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn
Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn
Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn
chandigarh news

Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn

UT administrator says options of night curfew, closure of markets, sealing of borders and restrictions on gatherings will be considered if the pandemic keeps showing an upward trend
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration will impose fresh restrictions if the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the city.

In a review meeting with senior officials on Friday, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore stated that the options of night curfew, closure of markets, sealing of borders and restrictions on the number of attendees at different events will be considered if the pandemic keeps showing an upward trend.

As many as 69 people tested positive in the city on Friday, taking the number of active cases to 322. Both the numbers have been on the rise since the beginning of the week. Even the previous week saw nearly 50% rise in fresh cases.

The administrator expressed serious concern about the laxity seen among people regarding observance of Covid protocol. He said people have thrown caution to the wind, as if the virus has totally disappeared, and appealed to them to co-operate with the administration and voluntarily follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Badnore also told the health departments to send mobile teams for testing at crowded places, such as apni mandis, bus stand, railway station, Sukhna Lake and the ongoing Rose Festival. He said although he had earlier directed to normalise OPDs at all medical institutions, the heads concerned can take in-house decision regarding the number of patients and other precautions to be taken.

Meanwhile, MC commissioner KK Yadav said that presently apni mandis do not pose much risk, necessitating their closure, and precautions have been taken.

Next phase of vaccination from March 1

The next phase of vaccination is due for the people above 60 years of age and those aged from 45 years to 59 years and having comorbidities, said Arun Kumar Gupta, principal secretary, health, adding that the number of vaccination sites will be increased from the existing 13.

The next phase will begin in Chandigarh on March 1. Registration and appointment will be available to citizens through the Co-WIN portal, which is yet to be launched by the Centre. A mobile number will be required to register.

The options of vacant slots and vaccination centres will be available to choose from. Details of photo ID card to be used by the beneficiary will also be captured at the time of registration.

If the beneficiary’s age is between 45 and 59 years, they will be prompted to confirm if they have any specified comorbidity. In such cases, they will have to carry the comorbidity certificate signed by any registered medical practitioner. There are 20 such illnesses specified by the Centre.

In the beginning, slots will be given at PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 besides civil hospitals in Sector 45 and Manimajra, health and wellness centres in Sector 23 and 49, and Police Hospital in Sector 26.

Health officials have said that a total of 17 sites with capacity of inoculating 200 people per site will be created in the next week. The target will be to increase the number of government sites by three every week.

The UT health authorities have decided to approach 15 private hospitals in the city where vaccination centres can be created. In the next two days, they will inspect them for proper space and related modalities. Those found eligible will be created as vaccination centres.

The money will be charged only at private facilities. Besides the cost of the vaccine, which is yet to be announced, the hospital can charge a maximum of 100 as service charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
The court further asked Kaur to maintain restraint while on bail to ensure that no law and order issue arises due to her actions.
india news

‘Did not break any law’: Nodeep Kaur after HC grants bail

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Addressing mediapersons, Kaur said, “I did not break any law and cannot think of doing so in future. But I raise voice against exploitation of labourers and farmers by the big corporate houses. Such influential people cannot tolerate this and try to suppress their voice.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Officials inaugurating the radio station at Ambala Central Jail on Friday. (HT File)
Officials inaugurating the radio station at Ambala Central Jail on Friday. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Six inmates to work as RJs at Ambala Central Jail

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Jail radio was started in three Haryana prisons for the welfare of inmates and induce positive energy among them, says additional chief secretary (home)
READ FULL STORY
Close
2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which left 18 workers injured. (Representational picture)
2019 had witnessed two major fires at industrial units in Dera Bassi, which left 18 workers injured. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Mohali fire dept gives 15-day ultimatum to 600 violators

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Had in February last year issued notices to 693 fire-safety violators under the municipal corporation limits, but only 93 complied with its orders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kamal, the accused
Kamal, the accused
chandigarh news

Painter held for wife’s murder in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The painter who had strangulated his 23-year-old wife to death at their house in Phase 11’s Amb Sahib Colony on Wednesday night was arrested from Sector 76 on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The high temperature was no deterrent for this couple visiting Rose Garden on the inaugural day of Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The high temperature was no deterrent for this couple visiting Rose Garden on the inaugural day of Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records hottest February day since 1954

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:18 AM IST
At 32.7°C, maximum temperature was eight degrees above normal and just 0.1°C lower than the all-time high of 32.8°C recorded 67 years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn
Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn
chandigarh news

Covid spike: All options open for curbs, says Chandigarh admn

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:13 AM IST
UT administrator says options of night curfew, closure of markets, sealing of borders and restrictions on gatherings will be considered if the pandemic keeps showing an upward trend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Balraj Kundu, 50, a BJP rebel and first-term independent MLA, is known for deep pockets. He is into the business of roads and construction in West Bengal and one of the richest legislators of Haryana. His declared wealth according to his 2019 poll affidavit is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>141 crore. (HT Photo)
Balraj Kundu, 50, a BJP rebel and first-term independent MLA, is known for deep pockets. He is into the business of roads and construction in West Bengal and one of the richest legislators of Haryana. His declared wealth according to his 2019 poll affidavit is 141 crore. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Politics behind I-T raids at Meham MLA’s houses, offices

By Pawan Sharma and Sunil Rahar
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:10 PM IST
The MLA, a critic of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, has been pumping his resources to support the farmers’ agitation that has already pushed the BJP in the state on the back foot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur trying to clear the way for governor Bandara Dattatreya’s car after Congress legislators blocked his exit from the Himachal Pradesh assembly in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur trying to clear the way for governor Bandara Dattatreya’s car after Congress legislators blocked his exit from the Himachal Pradesh assembly in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
chandigarh news

HP assembly session off to stormy start, 5 Cong MLAs suspended

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri among the five Congress members suspended for the entire budget session after gherao of governor
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protest against the arrest of labour activist Nodeep Kaur at Hall Gate in Amritsar, Punjab, on February 15. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
A protest against the arrest of labour activist Nodeep Kaur at Hall Gate in Amritsar, Punjab, on February 15. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab and Haryana high court grants bail to labour activist Nodeep Kaur

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:24 PM IST
She was arrested on January 12 for allegedly inciting workers during a protest that led to a clash with the police, leaving seven personnel injured
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016, passed away at 11.55 am at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Wednesday. (ht photo)
Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016, passed away at 11.55 am at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, on Wednesday. (ht photo)
chandigarh news

Sardool Sikandar laid to rest at ancestral village

By HT Correspondent, Fatehgarh Sahib
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Noted Punjabi singer-actor Sardool Sikandar (60) was laid to rest at his native Kheri Naudh Singh village in Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers readying a topiary for the 49th Rose Festival in Chandigarh on a sunny Thursday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Workers readying a topiary for the 49th Rose Festival in Chandigarh on a sunny Thursday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh records hottest February day in 15 years, rain relief likely today

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The last warmest day in the month was recorded on February 23 in 2006, when the temperature had gone up to 32°C
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commission suggested that the pre-board and final board examinations for classes 10 and 12 may be conducted in classrooms with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the ministry of health and family welfare . (ht file)
The commission suggested that the pre-board and final board examinations for classes 10 and 12 may be conducted in classrooms with strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the ministry of health and family welfare . (ht file)
chandigarh news

Child rights panel recommends online exams for nursery to Class 8 students

By Deepa Sharma Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Since Covid cases are again showing a slight surge in Punjab, the commission received phone calls and email from parents and students, requesting online exams
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shamsher Singh ‘Shera’ and his two aides in Police custody in Amritsar on Thursday. (ht photo)
Shamsher Singh ‘Shera’ and his two aides in Police custody in Amritsar on Thursday. (ht photo)
chandigarh news

History-sheeter Shera, two aides held with heroin, guns in Amritsar

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Shera was allegedly involved in heroin and weapon smuggling and facing nine criminal cases across Punjab
READ FULL STORY
Close
Against a target of 24, 516, only 10,564 health workers have been immunised in Chandigarh since January 16. (HT File Photo)
Against a target of 24, 516, only 10,564 health workers have been immunised in Chandigarh since January 16. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Health workers’ vaccination wraps up in Chandigarh with 43% coverage

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:48 AM IST
Phase 2 comprising seniors and those over 45 with comorbidities to begin on March 1; frontline workers to be immunised till March 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Main Day 3: Exam was easier than previous years, say students in Chandigarh
JEE Main Day 3: Exam was easier than previous years, say students in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

JEE Main Day 3: Exam was easier than previous years, say students in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Attendance continued to stay over 90% at centres in Chandigarh; the last exam in the February cycle of the JEE Main will be held on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac