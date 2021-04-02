Covid surge continues in Punjab with 3,161 new cases, 60 deaths

Chandigarh In a second highest single-day spike of Covid cases to date, Punjab on Thursday witnessed 3,161 fresh infections and 60 deaths. The highest single-day rise of 3,171 infections was recorded on March 26.

As per media bulletin of the state government, maximum 416 cases were detected in Jalandhar district, followed by 409 in SAS Nagar, 376 in Ludhiana, 332 in Amritsar, 268 in Patiala, 258 in Hoshiarpur, 186 in Ropar, 127 in Gurdaspur, 100 in Kapurthala, 85 in Sangrur, 81 in Tarn Taran, 62 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 56 in Faridkot, 55 in SBS Nagar, 48 Pathankot, 44 in Mansa, 39 in Moga, 28 in Barnala, 26 in Fazilka, 18 in Muktsar and eight in Ferozepur.

Eleven virus-related deaths were witnessed in Amritsar, nine each in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, four in SBS Nagar, three in Gurdaspur, two each in Ferozepur, Patiala, Sangrur and Tarn Taran and one each in Barnala, Bathinda, Pathankot and Kapurthala.

State now has 24,644 active cases of which 3,296 are in SAS Nagar.

77,000 people vaccinated

On the first day of the third phase of Covid vaccination drive, Punjab on Thursday administered 77,000 doses against a daily target of one-lakh inoculations.

A total of 48,800 people between 45 years and 59 years of age were vaccinated on the day at 2,500 sites across the state. State plans to start vaccination at 5,000 sites.

As per state’s nodal officer for Covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, a few issues cropped up as it was only first day of the mega drive. “Within a day or two, we will reach the target,” he said.