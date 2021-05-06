IND USA
(HT File Photo)
Covid surge: GADVASU to remain closed till May 13

Online classes and emergency services at veterinary clinical departments will continue by involving least required manpower/staff
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 05:54 PM IST

In the wake of rapid surge of Covid-19 cases, GADVASU’s offices and departments will remain closed from May 7 to 13.

While online exams will be conducted as per plan, any offline exams scheduled during this period will be postponed, stated the order issued by vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh.

Online classes and emergency services at veterinary clinical departments will continue by involving least required manpower/staff.

Students of master’s and PhD programmes will be allowed to visit the campus only with prior permission of the head of department (HOD).

Teachers will also need the HOD’s permission before attending office and will not allow any visitors, besides ensuring proper social distancing and sanitation.

