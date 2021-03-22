Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh soar to year’s highest at 239

The city hit a new high in number of Covid-19 cases this year, with 239 people testing positive for the virus on Sunday, which pushed the active cases to 1,872.

With this, Chandigarh reported 200+ cases for the fifth consecutive day, taking the total to 22,359. The death toll remained 362 with no casualties.

In just 21 days this month, the city has clocked around 2,700 cases, touching a worrisome weekly positivity rate of 10%, second only to Maharashtra’s 17.9%.

A total of 22,225 patients have recovered so far.

300+ cases in Mohali for second consecutive day

After record 385 Covid cases on Saturday, Mohali saw a dip in the infections on Sunday, though they remained over 300 for the second day in a row.

As many as 327 fresh cases were reported, with the bulk (78%) surfacing in Mohali city. Apart from the 255 cases in various phases and sectors, 22 were reported in Kharar, 21 in Dhakoli, 13 in Dera Bassi, six in Kurali, four in Banur and one in Lalru.

The district’s case tally stands at 23,624, of which 2,301 patients are still infected.

Mohali, too, did not report any casualties, which stand at 409. Amid the current surge, the district has recorded 3,282 cases and 24 deaths in March so far, up from 840 and 20, respectively, in February. A total of 20,914 patients have recuperated.

93 test positive in Panchkula

As many as 93 people were found infected in Panchkula on Sunday, higher than 85 on Saturday, but lower than Friday, when 166 cases had surfaced.

The district has 690 active cases out of the total 11,918. Besides, 11,078 have been discharged and 150 have succumbed to the virus.

While no vaccinations were done on Sunday, the Panchkula administration will hold a mega vaccination drive at 48 sites on Monday and Tuesday to target 8,000 beneficiaries.