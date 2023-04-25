Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases rise to 99

After recording a decline in Covid-19 cases on Sunday, the graph of new infections once again rose on Monday. Chandigarh tricity area’s active cases came down from 1,088 to 1,042 over the past 24 hours. (HT File)

Compared to 77 cases on Sunday, 99 people were found infected on Monday, with Mohali contributing the most infections (59). The day before, the district had logged 34 cases.

Chandigarh’s cases also went up slightly from 20 to 21. However, Panchkula’s daily tally dropped from 23 to 19.

With more recoveries, tricity’s active cases came down from 1,088 to 1,042 over the past 24 hours. At 482, Mohali has the majority of active cases, Chandigarh 326 and Panchkula 234. Most of the infected patients in the tricity are under home isolation, with only a small number requiring hospitalisation.