Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload rises to 177
With 25 more people testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, tricity’s active caseload climbed to 177, a first in the past 65 days.
Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported nine fresh cases each, down from 11 and 10, respectively, the day before. In Panchkula too, the figure reduced from nine to seven in the same period.
But with lower number of recoveries, tricity’s active cases jumped from 170 to 177 in the past 24 hours.
At 71, Mohali’s active cases breached the 70 mark after 68 days. Another 78 people are still infected in Chandigarh and 28 more in Panchkula.
Tricity’s daily infections have remained in double digits for 20 straight days, keeping the active cases from dropping below 100 for two consecutive weeks.
-
Chandigarh: 15-year-old boy, brother held for murder bid on woman
Over a week after a 15-year-old boy and his three brothers attacked a 42-year-old woman for complaining to his family about misbehaving with her daughter, police on Monday apprehended him and one of his brothers. In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Mauli Jagran, had told the police that the 15-year-old boy had forcibly stopped her daughter while she was returning home from tuition and misbehaved with her.
-
Delhi: SC scraps plea seeking stay on Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive
The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that its order staying the demolition drive by North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri is not a licence to protect unauthorised encroachments while it turned down a petition by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) seeking a stay on an anti-encroachment drive in south-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
-
Mohali police recover pistols, car used to murder Vikramjit Middukhera
Police have recovered four countrymade pistols used to murder Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, 33, in Sector 71 in August last year. The recoveries were made following the interrogation of three of the assailants and gangster Bhupi Rana, who were in the custody of Mohali police for 13 days. However, police have yet to confirm the motive behind the daylight murder and the identity of the fourth shooter.
-
23-year-old Chitkara University student killed in car-truck collision at Zirakpur
A 23-year-old student of Chitkara University was killed and Gitika's three friends were injured after their car was hit by a truck while trying to overtake it on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Monday morning. The deceased, Gitika, hailed from Nabha, Patiala. Her two friends, Sahil from Ludhiana and Aditi from Zirakpur, were grievously injured and are on ventilator support at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Gitika died on the way.
-
Chandigarh govt school computer teachers complain contractor demanding ₹27,000
A day after the Hindustan Times highlighted how computer teachers at Chandigarh's government schools were being illegally asked to pay ₹30,000 to register with the new contractor, the teachers said the contractor had lowered the amount to ₹27,000. There are a total of 115 junior and 48 senior computer instructors working in the city's government schools. The said contractor was hired through the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal.
