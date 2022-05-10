Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload rises to 177
Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported nine fresh Covid cases each, while Panchkula logged seven, taking tricity’s Monday tally to 25
At 71, Mohali’s active cases breached the 70 mark after 68 days. Another 78 people are still infected in Chandigarh and 28 more in Panchkula. (Reuters file photo)
At 71, Mohali's active cases breached the 70 mark after 68 days. Another 78 people are still infected in Chandigarh and 28 more in Panchkula.
Updated on May 10, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

With 25 more people testing positive for Covid-19 on Monday, tricity’s active caseload climbed to 177, a first in the past 65 days.

Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported nine fresh cases each, down from 11 and 10, respectively, the day before. In Panchkula too, the figure reduced from nine to seven in the same period.

But with lower number of recoveries, tricity’s active cases jumped from 170 to 177 in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 177 people are infected with Covid in the Chandigarh tricity area. (HT)
Currently, 177 people are infected with Covid in the Chandigarh tricity area.

At 71, Mohali’s active cases breached the 70 mark after 68 days. Another 78 people are still infected in Chandigarh and 28 more in Panchkula.

Tricity’s daily infections have remained in double digits for 20 straight days, keeping the active cases from dropping below 100 for two consecutive weeks.

