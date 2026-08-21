Cow meat banned, ₹5 lakh fine for sale, storage of cow flesh/beef gets MC nod

Introducing mandatory NOC and stringent fines for violations and unhygienic practices replacing the outdated bylaws with new laws subject to public feedback, the MC House passed the agenda set to overhaul rules governing meat, fish, poultry shops and commercial food establishments in the city. The mayor announced a complete ban on sale of beef in Chandigarh and introduced a fine of ₹5 lakh for sale, storage or sale of prohibited cow flesh or beef under the applicable law. The bylaws approved also propose sealing, confiscation, suspension, blacklisting and criminal proceedings of meat shops violating prescribed rules and not adhering to hygiene standards. (HT File)

While the agenda has been approved by the House, it will be open for public feedback for 15 days and will be brought to the House again for discussion after that.

The bylaws approved also propose sealing, confiscation, suspension, blacklisting and criminal proceedings of meat shops violating prescribed rules and not adhering to hygiene standards.

The proposed “MCC (Regulation, Control, and Inspection of Meat, Fish, Poultry Shops and Commercial Food Establishments) Bye-laws, 2026” seek to replace the existing 2002 framework, amended in 2010 and encompasses licensing, sourcing, hygiene, refrigeration, traceability, inspection and penalties.

The draft covers hotels, restaurants, multiplex food courts, eating houses, dhabas, boarding houses and central commercial kitchens handling, receiving, storing or processing raw meat. Once approved by the House, the MC will publish the draft and invite public objections and suggestions for 15 days before notification.

The draft proposes a mandatory MC no objection certificate (NOC) for businesses dealing in raw meat, chicken, pork or fish.