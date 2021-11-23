Crackdown against pvt buses: HC puts Punjab transport minister, govt on notice

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and the state government on a plea filed against the cancelled route permits of buses owned by firms of SAD leader Hardeep Singh Dhillon.

The high court bench of justice Ajay Tewari and justice Pankaj Jain acted on the plea of New Deep Bus Service and New Deep Motors, both owned by Dhillon.

“The court has issued notice to the transport minister and others and sought their response,” operator’s counsel Rohit Sood said. The detailed order is awaited.

The plea seeks quashing of November 12 order, whereby permits granted to the two firms were cancelled. It was also pleaded that during the pendency of the plea, the operation, implementation and execution of the November 12 order be stayed and no coercive measures for recovery of the tax be taken. It was also sought that impounded buses be ordered to be released unconditionally.

The plea alleges that the transport department took action due to political vendetta and directions from Raja Warring as Dhillon was candidate against him in the 2017 assembly polls. No action has been taken against similarly placed persons associated with the Congress, the plea alleges.

Dhillon’s one firm had 36 permits and second 40 permits. All payments of tax was being made as per the Motor Vehicle Act and other rules but due to Covid-19 outbreak, like others, he suffered immense losses due to restrictions in 2020 and 2021. Till October 12, while one firm had due taxes of ₹1.11 crore pending, second one had ₹1.25 crore pending, the plea said.

The petitioners’ 24 buses were impounded on different dates in October. After a meeting with the transport authorities, the petitioners offered to pay the entire amount in four instalments and paid first one after the authorities agreed for this arrangement, said the plea. But six buses released were re-impounded, the plea said, adding that later in some cases, permits were cancelled on November 12.