Crackdown on drug menace in Ludhiana: Search operation conducted at Mandiani village

The Ludhiana rural police led by inspector general (IG) of police SPS Parmar conducted a search operation in Mandiani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Wednesday.

Parmar and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hilori said that the sarpanch of the village had filed a complaint that some residents are involved in drug peddling.

Based on information provided by the sarpanch, gazetted officers and 100 other police personnel conducted raids at various places in the village, said Parmar.

Even though no recovery was made, they lodged an FIR against three people, including a woman, her daughter and son-in-law.

Parmar said that they had already taken action against the accused, identified as Mukhtiar Kaur alias Guddi, her daughter Jaswinder Kaur alias Bunty and Bunty’s husband Kashmir Singh alias Golu under section 110 of CrPC. On Wednesday, a drugs case was registered against them.

“We appreciate that people are coming forward in the fight against drugs. I urge residents to inform us of any drug peddlers operating in their areas and help us in the crackdown on narcotics,”said the IG.

“Ludhiana rural police has at least 270 villages in its jurisdiction and they have 14 gazetted officers. The gazetted officers will conduct raids in different villages with the help of the respective sarpanch and panchayat members to eradicate drug peddling,” he added.