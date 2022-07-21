Crackdown on drug menace in Ludhiana: Search operation conducted at Mandiani village
The Ludhiana rural police led by inspector general (IG) of police SPS Parmar conducted a search operation in Mandiani village of Mullanpur Dakha on Wednesday.
Parmar and senior superintendent of police (SSP, Ludhiana rural) Deepak Hilori said that the sarpanch of the village had filed a complaint that some residents are involved in drug peddling.
Based on information provided by the sarpanch, gazetted officers and 100 other police personnel conducted raids at various places in the village, said Parmar.
Even though no recovery was made, they lodged an FIR against three people, including a woman, her daughter and son-in-law.
Parmar said that they had already taken action against the accused, identified as Mukhtiar Kaur alias Guddi, her daughter Jaswinder Kaur alias Bunty and Bunty’s husband Kashmir Singh alias Golu under section 110 of CrPC. On Wednesday, a drugs case was registered against them.
“We appreciate that people are coming forward in the fight against drugs. I urge residents to inform us of any drug peddlers operating in their areas and help us in the crackdown on narcotics,”said the IG.
“Ludhiana rural police has at least 270 villages in its jurisdiction and they have 14 gazetted officers. The gazetted officers will conduct raids in different villages with the help of the respective sarpanch and panchayat members to eradicate drug peddling,” he added.
Masks back in five Jammu and Kashmir districts amid Covid surge
With Covid cases continuing an upward trend in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have announced the decision to reintroduce masks in public spaces in five districts including in the twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The union territory on Tuesday saw 333 fresh Covid infections, reporting such numbers after a gap of over five months.
14-year-old girl found hanging in Ludhiana: Girl’s father, brothers used to harass her, say suspect’s kin
The family of the man, who has been booked for the murder of Ajay's' 14-year-old house help who found hanging at his house in Kundanpuri, said the girl was depressed as her father and brother used to harass her. Anjali Sharma, the sister-in-law of the suspect, Ajay Sharma, 65, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday, said her brother-in-law has been in police custody since Monday for a crime he did not commit.
Patiala jail inmates attack jail staff during checking, four arrested
Four inmates at the Patiala central jail opened attack on the assistant jail superintendent when he went to check the barracks after getting a complaint that they had asked their fellow inmate for ransom. Following the complaint, additional superintendent Dhaliwal, assistant superintendent Amarveer and other employees reached the barracks to carry out a search. On seeing them, the accused tried to flee but Amarveer nabbed Amanpreet Singh and started frisking him.
Assistant engineer held for taking bribe in Pulwama
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday arrested the rural development department's assistant engineer of the Pulwama sub-division Awantipora, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹2,000 for the release of a payment. In a statement, ACB said they received a complaint alleging therein that Mushtaq the accused assistant engineer Ahmad Najar was demanding the bribe for releasing a call deposit receipt amount of ₹7,000.
Cabinet expansion and Monsoon session in the next few days, promises CM Shinde
Hours after the Supreme Court announced the next hearing on a clutch of petitions filed by warring Shiv Sena factions to August 1, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde indicated he was ready to expand his Cabinet in the next few days. His 20-day old government so far has only 2 ministers--him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
