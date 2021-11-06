Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cracker ban goes up in smoke in Chandigarh
Cracker ban goes up in smoke in Chandigarh

24 FIRs registered in Chandigarh for bursting crackers, four registered for their sale; 13 people arrested while others manage to flee
Even as the Chandigarh administration had imposed a blanket ban on crackers, people could be seen bursting crackers till late at night on Diwali.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:02 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police registered 24 cases and arrested 13 people for the sale or use of crackers on Diwali.

Even as the administration had imposed a blanket ban on crackers and 600 cops were on duty to enforce it, people could be seen bursting crackers till late at night on Diwali.

“This year Diwali remained comparatively peaceful. The residents were aware of the ban, though many did indulge in bursting crackers. They have been booked,” said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police.

While 24 cases were registered for bursting crackers, four were for the sale of crackers. In all, 13 people were arrested on the spot while others managed to escape on spotting police teams. Those arrested were later released on bail.

They all have been booked under the Disaster Management Act and Section 188 (non-compliance of prohibitory order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 51 of the Act provides for a jail term of two years in case anyone gets hurt and one year for mere violation, while Section 188 entails a jail term up to three months.

Besides this, the emergency number received 818 calls, following which PCR vehicles were dispatched to 351 spots, fire tenders to 13 spots and ambulance to 63 spots.

No FIRs in Mohali, Panchkula

People flouted the restrictions on crackers In the neighbouring Panchkula and Mohali districts as well. However, not a single FIR was registered.

In both districts, people were given only a two-hour window to burst crackers, between 8pm and 10pm. Also, there was a ban on the sale and use of traditional crackers, with only green crackers being allowed.

Sign out