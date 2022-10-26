Cracker bursting window flouted with impunity, but only 2 FIRs registered in Chandigarh tricity area

Even as residents burnt firecrackers well past the midnight, only two FIRs were registered in the tricity, both in Chandigarh.

Neither Mohali nor Panchkula registered any cases to this effect.

In Chandigarh, Ram Karan, 51, was arrested from near Kheda Mandir in Kishangarh village and Mohit, 22, of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, was arrested from near Johal Farm, Shastri Nagar, Manimajra, while bursting firecrackers on Diwali beyond the permitted time of 8 to 10 pm.

They were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 51-B of the Disaster Management Act 2005 at the IT park police station, but were later granted bail.

Lesser complaints this year

UT residents seemed to be more patient this year as only 51 calls were received by the police control room about fire cracker bursting nuisance. The Chandigarh administration had allowed only sale of green crackers and bursting of crackers was allowed only between 8 pm to 10 pm. As per the police records, 90 calls were received in 2021 about fire cracker bursting.

The police control room had received total 944 calls in which 416 spots were generated. In 2021, 442 spots were generated. Police ERUs (PCR) were dispatched on 385 spots, Fire ERUs (Fire tender) on 13 spots and Medical ERUs (Ambulance) on 66 spots.

In Mohali, while the police control room didn’t receive any calls related to bursting crackers, a single call related to nuisance in an inebriated state, 12 minor accident calls, 14 complaints pertaining to crime against women (domestic violence), nine calls related to property theft and total 16 complaints of fire were made to PCR on Monday.

A senior police official in Mohali said, “We didn’t receive any call or complaint regarding bursting of crackers by anyone beyond the permissible time.”

22 arrested for gambling in UT

Police arrested 22 persons from different parts of the city for gambling and recovered ₹62,530 cash from them on Diwali night. All were later released on bail.